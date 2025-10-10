Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

LAS CRUCES, N.M. — October 10, 2025 — The Wounded Blue, America’s national assistance and support organization for injured and disabled law enforcement officers, presented its Citizen’s Award for Valor to Issiah Astorga and Araceli Hernandez, each receiving the organization’s highest honor for civilians, during a banquet on October 8, 2025, at the New Mexico Farm and Ranch Heritage Museum.

Astorga and Hernandez were the two passersby who witnessed the February 11, 2024 line‑of‑duty attack on Las Cruces Police Department Officer Jonah Hernandez. Acting without hesitation, Astorga neutralized the attacker before attempting life‑saving measures on Jonah. Despite those efforts, the multiple injuries Jonah suffered proved to be fatal. The couple’s presence and actions in those critical moments embodied the highest ideals of courage, compassion, and community.

“Issiah and Araceli demonstrated the kind of selfless courage that defines true American heroism,” said Lt. Randy Sutton (Ret.), Founder & Chairman of The Wounded Blue. “When a police officer’s life was in mortal danger, they chose to act. Their bravery will forever stand as a beacon of hope for law enforcement and the communities we serve.”

The Citizen’s Award for Valor is presented to “an individual who has demonstrated selfless courage while acting in physical defense of a law enforcement officer who is in danger of injury while in the performance of his or her duty.” By any standard, Astorga and Hernandez exceeded that measure.

The men and women of the Las Cruces Police Department joined The Wounded Blue in honoring the couple at the ceremony.

In a statement, LCPD said: “Issiah and Araceli are worthy of this award – and much more. They went above and beyond what ordinary citizens might have done to defend and save a peace officer. For that, they have gained the genuine approbation of the men and women of the Las Cruces Police Department, and law enforcement personnel nationwide. Thank you, Issiah and Araceli.”

The Wounded Blue’s mission is clear: to honor heroes; to support the wounded; and to ensure that no injured or disabled officer — or their family — ever fights alone. Learn more or join the mission at TheWoundedBlue.org

About The Wounded Blue

The Wounded Blue is America’s only national organization dedicated to supporting law enforcement officers injured or disabled in the line of duty — physically, mentally, or emotionally. Committed to ensuring every wounded officer is Never Forgotten, Never Alone, the organization provides support, education, assistance, and advocacy to those who have sacrificed so much. Since its founding, The Wounded Blue has helped more than 16,000 officers nationwide through its peer support program, connecting them with fellow officers who understand their journey. As host of the National Law Enforcement Survival Summit, The Wounded Blue empowers officers and families with tools for resilience and recovery. Visit TheWoundedBlue.org to learn more.

About Lt. Randy Sutton (Ret.)

Lt. Randy Sutton is the Founder & Chairman of The Wounded Blue and a 34‑year law‑enforcement veteran. He served 10 years with the Princeton (NJ) Police Department and 24 years with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, retiring as a Lieutenant. Among LVMPD’s most highly decorated officers, Sutton has received commendations for lifesaving, exemplary service, and valor. Through The Wounded Blue, he leads a national mission to ensure no injured or disabled officer is ever left behind — delivering peer support, emergency aid, training, and advocacy.