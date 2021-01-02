Spread the Word













You would have to be living under a rock over the last year to not hear the media and politicians screaming to “listen to the science” and while it has been solely focused on the current COVID-19 Pandemic, there are just a few hypocrisies that come along with their simplistic tone that assumes that science can never be wrong. Kind of like the science in the spring of 2020 that said masks were more dangerous and the recent science that says that COVID-19 is not spreading asymptomatically at the rates once believed, which was the entire reason to wear masks because after all, according to the science, that is why masks must be worn.

Regardless of your stance, the point is that science is always changing and that is kind of the point in science but with all this new interest in science, there remains an issue that none of these self-proclaimed smart, science-loving groups and individuals never want to discuss.

And that is the law enforcement profession.

After all, Lebron James says that blacks are being hunted down in the streets by cops so it must be true. George Floyd ingests enough fentanyl to kill a horse and his autopsy showed no trauma or asphyxiation so that must mean all cops are bastards (ACAB). And if anyone questions any of these so-called “truths” they will be summarily “canceled” for their obvious racism and ignorance.

But there is a problem with all of this.

The “science” simply supports none of it.

Law Officer Author Leonard Sipes routinely ignores the media and sides with actual facts and we all get the benefit from his insight. For now, we will leave the actual peer-reviewed science alone that essentially says the world is being lied to when it comes to law enforcement and minority encounters because much of that research has also been “canceled” by the science lovers out there and we are going to focus solely on the data and what you find may surprise you.

In the recent article by Sipes titled “National Police Slowdowns and Other Myths Debunked Per The USDOJ,” here are some quick snippets that should convince you that when it comes to science, the media likes to pick and choose their story.

Citing a December 2020 Report by the Bureau of Justice Statistics of the US Department of Justice that provided an overview of people having contact with police officers from 2015 to 2018, Sipes points out what no one else will.

61.5 million US residents had at least one contact with police in 2018. Twenty-four percent of residents experienced contact with police.

Whites (26%) were more likely than blacks (21%), Hispanics (19%), or persons of other races (20%) to experience police contact.

There was no statistically significant difference in the percentage of Whites (12%) and Blacks (11%) who experienced police-initiated contact.

Persons ages 18 to 24 were most likely to have any contact with police (30%) and to experience police-initiated contact (19%).

A higher percentage of Blacks (4%) and Hispanics (3%) than Whites (2%) or other races (2%) experienced threats or use of force. This may be the one disparity that the science lovers may point in the midst of all of the other resounding data that refutes their bogus claims of police systematic racism but to do that, they would have to ignore another important set of data points and that would be “America’s Intra-Racial Crime Problem” which says that “while “blacks” represent only 13% of the population according to U.S. Census data, they are responsible for a disproportionate amount of murders and armed robberies.”

How much you may ask?

In 2019, blacks committed disproportionately more murders and armed robberies than all other racial demographics combined according to FBI UCR crime data. More specifically, despite being representing only 13% of the population, blacks were disproportionately responsible for 51% of the homicides and 53% of armed robberies in 2019, according to FBI UCR statistics.

Unless someone wants to believe that those committing the vast majority of violent crimes would experience the “threat of force” less than or equal to others, that disparity is easily explained. After all, isn’t science important?

Four percent of Blacks and 4% of Hispanics reported being handcuffed during their most recent contact with police, compared to 2% of whites and 2% of other races.

There were 19,216,000 police-initiated contacts with Whites.

3,394,000 police-initiated contacts with Blacks, and 4,222,000 police-initiated contacts with Hispanics.

There is considerable consistency regarding police-initiated contacts and household income. The lowest and highest income household incomes had the same amount of police-initiated contact (11.4-11.5 percent). So much for the so-called “poverty defense” and the lies that law enforcement picks on those in poverty.

We would encourage you to dive into Sipes extensive research on this issue and follow up with the latest article by Defend The Heroes but in the midst of all the lies and those that want to ignore the science, there is some hope.

Most residents aren’t listening to the media and those that are burning our cities calling for the elimination of law enforcement.

When asked whether they want the police to spend more time, the same amount of time or less time than they currently do in their area, most Black Americans — 61% — want the police presence to remain the same. This is similar to the 67% of all U.S. adults preferring the same.

Meanwhile, nearly equal proportions of Black Americans say they would like the police to spend more time in their area (20%) as say they’d like them to spend less time there (19%).

It is unfortunate that African Americans have been the scapegoat of the politicians and activists that seem to have no intent on trying to fix the crime and safety issues that plague so many in our urban cities. Rather than focusing on foundational issues that the science says will reduce crime, like increasing education and fathers in the homes, they would rather just blame the very ones that are committed to stopping the violence and making communities safer, the police.

If those that are telling all of us to “listen to the science” would actually heed their own advice, can you imagine how much progress we could all make for all of Americans?

