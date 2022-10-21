Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

COLLIN COUNTY, Texas – Collin County Sheriff Jim Skinner scolded a detention officer and made it abundantly clear that he was disgusted with the employee for violating the law not to mention “betraying trust,” according to reports.

The Texas sheriff confronted his employee, Tyler Moody, on Oct. 10. The detention officer had admitted to investigators to smuggling a cellphone and charger into the jail where he had worked since October 2019, according to KDFW.

When asking Moody if he planned to resign, Sheriff Skinner said, “Let me just make it easy. You’re fired. You’re no longer an employee here.”

The electronic items were discovered during cell inspections.

Sheriff Skinner said that Moody confessed, saying, “he had received money and brought a cell phone into the facility and gave it to an inmate to use,” KDFW reported.

Video of Sheriff Skinner confronting Moody was released by the Collin County Sheriff’s Office and posted to Law&Crime Network’s YouTube channel.

“You’ve betrayed the trust of every citizen that we have the privilege to serve,” Sheriff Skinner told the disgraced man.

“And you’ve betrayed the trust of the brave and selfless men and women that you’ve worked alongside for nearly three years.”

Moody meekly received being reproved and offered no defense for his actions.

Sheriff Skinner then let Moody know that he wasn’t only being fired, but was going to be arrested as well.

“So as of this moment, you’re under arrest for bringing a prohibited item, a cellphone, into a correctional facility. That’s a third degree felony. You have any questions about that?”

“No sir,” Moody quietly responded.

Placing further emphasis on the illegal misconduct, Sheriff Skinner relieved Moody of his duty uniform shirt.

“First thing I want you to do is stand up and take that uniform shirt off. You don’t deserve to wear it.”

