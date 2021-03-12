Share and speak up for justice, law & order...



















CARROLLTON, Texas — A former Texas school district employee who has been on the run for seven years is now back in North Texas to face murder charges. Carrollton police said Gerardo Alvarez was wanted for killing Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD Groundskeeping Supervisor Todd Fenton in 2013. Alvarez worked for the school district at the time and Fenton was his boss, KDFW reported.

A school bus driver found Fenton’s body in the district’s maintenance barn on the night of Oct. 2, 2013. He had been shot several times in the back.

Police said Alvarez was seen on surveillance video at the bus barn around the time of the murder. He also didn’t show up for work the next day, making him a prime candidate in the murder investigation.

Following the fatal shooting, Alvarez fled to Mexico, authorities said. For the past seven years, detectives worked with the U.S. Marshals Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force and Mexican authorities to find and take him into custody, according to a news release by Carrollton police.

“This arrest was the result of dogged determination and great police work by all involved,” Carrollton police Chief Derick Miller said. “The partnership of The U.S. Marshals, our own detective assigned to their fugitive task force, as well as the authorities in Mexico will finally allow the family of Todd Fenton some measure of peace.”

“It may have been justice delayed, but it was not denied,” he continued.

Alvarez was taken into custody last October in the Mexican state of Durango. After unsuccessfully fighting extradition, U.S. Marshals transported him back to Texas this week. He was subsequently transferred into the custody of Carrollton police upon his arrival at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport on Tuesday.

Police have not released any details about the motive for the shooting.

Alvarez is currently being held in the Dallas County Jail on a murder charge.

Fenton worked for CFBISD for 16 years before his death, according to KDFW. He was known for taking great care of the grounds, the station reported.