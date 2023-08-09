Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

MESQUITE, Texas – A Texas school district has had enough of the over-the-top racially insensitive banter from one its first-grade teachers and fired the self-identified “Black supremacist” accused of posting anti-White posts, which included a joke about violence.

Danielle Allen, 29, is now out of a job. Yet prior to being terminated, the first-grade teacher at Thompson Elementary School in the Mesquite Independent School District reportedly bragged about how she would never be lose employment and even said some members of the administration “laughed” off her social media posts, Fox News reported.

“Why shouldn’t I hate White people,” Allen posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. Allen reportedly used the pseudonym “Claire Kyle” on social media.

The Mesquite ISD on Tuesday called the posts “racist,” adding that the teacher would not be “eligible for rehire.”

“[T]he highly offensive statements posted to her X account do not reflect the values and standards of Mesquite ISD, and the district condemns them in the strongest terms,” the statement said.

In another post prior to her termination, Allen reportedly wrote defaming remarks regarding her sister’s White boyfriend.

“Like I’m baffled AF (as f–k) seeing a White man in my house,” Allen wrote. “I can’t believe it!! This is supposed to be a [Black-person-only] house. I’m so mad right now!!”

“I can’t BELIEVE she has this cave dweller in my freaking house!!!!… Omg I’m trying to stay calm. She knows I’m a racist!!!… Come and kill him for me… I promise I’ll help you hide the body… Bring all 4 of your guns.”

“MY SIS LETTING ALL OF EUROPE TAKE TURNS ON HER!!! The disappointment I feel right now!!!! Our parents raised us better than this!!!!”

Allen also made several “in-your-face” posts prior to her termination, saying “her job was safe.” In one post, she recorded a video of herself walking through the halls of what appeared to be the elementary school, saying, “Twitter thinks they can take my job away from me. … Call me every name under the sun, but you all will never call me unemployed.”

Nevertheless, the Mesquite ISD responded with a different tone on Tuesday calling the posts “racist” as they announced “the employee is no longer a part of the Mesquite ISD organization.”

Beyond demonstrating that she is a “Black supremacist,” Allen also bragged about being “homophobic.”

“That’s super gay,” an incoming message to her social media account said, according to Fox.

“This is why I love you. Thank you for being homophobic like I am. You’re my soulmate,” Allen reportedly replied.

According to CBS News Texas, Mesquite ISD Superintendent Ángel Rivera released the following statement:

“Let me be clear — there is no place for racist statements in our community or our schools, and we condemn them in the strongest terms. To say the statements in the posts do not reflect our district’s values and beliefs is an incredible understatement. Some posts allege that district and campus leaders were aware and fully supportive of these offensive viewpoints. Not true. Sadly, we live in a time when some are quick to accept outlandish, unsubstantiated claims as facts while destroying reputations with a few keystrokes.”

Although several reports said Allen was fired, CBS News Texas said she resigned Aug. 8 once the school district launched an investigation.

The former teacher has not responded to media outlets seeking comment.