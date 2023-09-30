Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Washington D.C. – Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) claimed that President Biden is simply a compassionate father who is “guilty of loving his child unconditionally” in response to Republicans who are seeking an impeachment of the commander in chief. Crockett also suggested that Republicans are looking past alleged crimes of former President Donald Trump.

The Blaze reported that the representative from Texas’s 30th Congressional District insisted that Republicans do not have any evidence of any crimes committed by the president to justify their position.

“When you’re talking about impeachment, you’re talking about high crimes or misdemeanors,” Crockett said, according to Mediaite . “And I can’t seem to find the crime. And honestly, no one has testified of what crime they believe the president of the United States has committed.”

The congresswoman then flipped the script and began to list accusations of crimes made against Trump, referring to allegations of the mishandling of classified documents.

“But when we start talking about things that look like evidence, they want to act like they blind. They don’t know what this is,” Crockett said as she waved photos of boxes found at Trump’s estate. “These are our national secrets! Looks like in the s***ter to me. This looks like more evidence of our national secrets, say, on a stage at Mar-a-Lago.”

“When we’re talking about somebody that’s committed high crimes, it’s at least indictments, let’s say 32 counts related to unauthorized retention of national security secrets, seven counts related to obstructing the investigation … I could go on, because he’s got 91 counts pending right now,” the congresswoman went on.

Crockett explained that President Biden is simply a loving father in relation to his son Hunter and again alluded to the idea that there is no evidence against the Bidens.

“I will tell you what the president has been guilty of. He has unfortunately been guilty of loving his child unconditionally. … I hope and pray that my parents love me half as much as he loves his child,” she said.

“Until they find some evidence, we need to get back to the people’s work, which means keeping this government open so that people don’t go hungry in the streets of the United States.”