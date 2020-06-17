A fixture at Dallas Love Field has been hauled away to storage.

Airport officials decided to remove the iconic statue of a Texas Ranger after a recently published excerpt from an upcoming book and image of the Ranger depicted in the sculpture came to light.

NBC5 reports that the decision was made on Wednesday, according to airport spokesperson Chris Perry.

The over 12-foot tall brass sculpture depicting Texas Ranger Jay Banks captioned ‘One Riot, One Ranger’ has welcomed travelers at Dallas Love Field since the early 1960s, until today.

“Jay Banks was involved in efforts in 1957 to keep black children out of a white school,” said author Doug J. Swanson. “Ranger Banks was only following orders but he was the face of resistance to integration in Mansfield in 1957.”

Swanson’s book ‘Cult of Glory: The Bold and Brutal History of the Texas Rangers’ will be released next week.

Grassroots Dallas activist group Mothers Against Police Brutality welcomes the removal.

“I think it never should have been up in the first place,” said Sara Mokuria of the group. “It’s a day late but I’m grateful that it’s coming down.”

The Department of Public Safety issued the following statement:

“The department is aware that the city of Dallas has elected to remove a Texas Ranger statue from the Love Field Airport, which they have the authority to do. We remain committed to the mission of protecting and serving the community and people of Dallas.”