KEMP, Texas – A suspect who was barricaded inside an apartment Sunday shot a Kemp police sergeant in the shoulder. The wounded sergeant was assisting the Mabank Police Department at the time of the shooting. She was rushed to the hospital for surgery, police said.
Officers entered the apartment with a barricaded suspect inside around 4:45 p.m. As the apartment was being cleared, some officers heard noises upstairs, WFAA reported.
The barricaded suspect fired down through the ceiling and hit Sgt. Storey in the shoulder, according to police.
Storey is stable, Chief Suzanne Martin said late Sunday in a Facebook post.
“Thank you for all of your thoughts, prayers, and messages,” she wrote. “We ask you give Sergeant Storey some time to rest and be with her family while she heals.”
The Texas Department of Public Safety took the suspect into custody late Sunday, Martin said. The unidentified perpetrator was booked into jail by the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office.