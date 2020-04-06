KEMP, Texas – A suspect who was barricaded inside an apartment Sunday shot a Kemp police sergeant in the shoulder. The wounded sergeant was assisting the Mabank Police Department at the time of the shooting. She was rushed to the hospital for surgery, police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Officers entered the apartment with a barricaded suspect inside around 4:45 p.m. As the apartment was being cleared, some officers heard noises upstairs, WFAA reported.

The barricaded suspect fired down through the ceiling and hit Sgt. Storey in the shoulder, according to police.

ADVERTISEMENT

Storey is stable, Chief Suzanne Martin said late Sunday in a Facebook post.