FRIONA, Texas – Delia Ruiz worked as a police officer in the small Texas town of Friona when she was accused of scandalous trysts with underage boys. Now the ex-cop will spend the next two decades behind bars for sexually assaulting “at least” two teenage boys, federal prosecutors announced Friday.

Ruiz, 31, was sentenced Wednesday to 20 years in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Matthew J. Kacsmaryk, Law&Crime reported.

According to a press release from U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham, Ruiz in January pleaded guilty to one count of enticement and attempted enticement of a minor. The statement read in part:

“In plea papers, Ms. Ruiz admitted that began having sexual intercourse with her 16-year-old victim, identified in court documents as John Doe 2, in fall 2020, and continued the relationship through spring 2021, when the boy turned 17. “She further admitted that she began having sexual intercourse with her 15-year-old victim, John Doe 1, in spring of 2021 after meeting him at John Doe 2’s home. “She sent the child flirtatious messages and arranged to meet him in a church parking lot for sex in her car on at least three occasions. She sent him sexually explicit photos and videos of herself and warned him not to tell anyone about what they did because she could get into ‘big trouble.'”

Law&Crime reviewed court documents and reported further details on Ruiz’ methods used to “persuade, induce, coerce, and entice” her minor victims to engage in sexual activity.

After meeting John Doe 1, she started sending him “flirtatious” messages on Facebook Messenger. In one particular note, she told him that “she was going to take a shower” and included a “winky face” emoji.

In May 2021, Ruiz arranged to meet John Doe 1 in the parking lot of a church in Bovina, Texas, where they engaged in sexual intercourse, per the stipulated facts of the plea agreement, the news outlet reported.

“While in Ruiz’s vehicle, Ruiz and [John Doe 1] discussed him being a student at Bovina High School. Ruiz and Doe-l kissed and engaged in sexual activity in her vehicle. This occurred at least three times with the last being in June 2021,” the document said. “From between approximately May to June 2021, Ruiz sent Doe-l flirtatious messages, as well as photographs of her breasts, vagina, and buttocks, and videos of herself masturbating.”

The ex-officer sent similar sexual photographs and videos of herself to John Doe 2, in addition to a third victim, referred to in court documents as John Doe 3, Law&Crime reported.

“Ruiz sent additional nude photographs and videos of herself masturbating to John Doe-3 beginning when he was 16 or 17 years of age,” the documents states. “Ruiz described the reason she had not had sexual intercourse with Doe-3 was because she had not been afforded the opportunity.”

At the conclusion of the investigation in October 2021, Ruiz was arrested and subsequently terminated from the Friona Police Department.