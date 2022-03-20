Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

SUGAR LAND, Texas – A Texas police officer has been critically injured following a crash along the Southwest Freeway early Sunday.

Sugar Land Police said the officer — later identified as Ruben Munoz — was at the scene of a previous collision at about 2 a.m. During the preliminary investigation, the officer returned to his patrol unit, which was situated in the emergency lane. While in a stationary position, a pickup truck rear-ended the patrol unit, ABC13 reported.

Police officials said Munoz was pulled from the crushed vehicle by other officers, who then performed CPR. The critically injured officer was flown by Life Flight to Memorial Hermann Hospital.

While first responders were caring for Munoz, police said a woman in a jeep hit the pickup truck that struck the police cruiser. The woman was also taken to a hospital by Life Flight, police said during a press conference later Sunday morning.

The driver of the pickup truck was transported to a hospital by ground ambulance. He is expected to survive, but is being investigated for potential substance use, according to the news outlet.

Munoz is a veteran officer who joined the Sugar Land Police Department less than a year ago after coming from the northeast area, police said, ABC13 reported.

The series of collisions closed the freeway for several hours.

Officers of the Sugar Land Police Department are working with the district attorney’s office to determine what charges will be filed.

Sugar Land is located southwest of Houston.

