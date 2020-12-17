Texas man charged with killing wife, kids found covered in blood on bed with bodies

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — A Texas man reportedly stabbed his wife and their two children to death over the weekend, and laid in bed with the three dead bodies, authorities said.

Officers responded to Bryan Richardson’s home in Copperas Cove Saturday night on a welfare check, and found him covered in blood laying next to his dead wife, Kiera, and their two young children, WFTV reported.

Copperas Cove police officers asked Richardson what happened and he responded he didn’t know, according to a criminal complaint obtained by KWTX-TV.

Investigators also found a blood-covered kitchen knife on a table, an empty six pack of beer and an empty bottle of prescribed antidepressants, the complaint says.

Officers even saw the family’s dog lying a pool of blood in the kitchen, according to the complaint.

Richardson was found to have three lacerations to his left arm that he said were self-inflicted, the complaint says.

Richardson, 27, told officers, in response to question on a booking form about whether he was worried about losing a job, his spouse or custody of his children, “I already lost all of those.”

A motive behind the attacks has not been revealed, New York Post reported. GRISLY DETAILS EMERGE IN SLAUGHTER OF FOUR FAMILY MEMBERS Richardson is charged with three counts of murder. His bonds total $2.25 million.