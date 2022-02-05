Texas gunman kills 4 including child, wounds 3, before killing himself

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

CORSICANA, Texas – Five people are dead, including a child and the gunman, and three others are wounded, after a suspect gunned down two families before turning the gun on himself, according to police.

The sequence of crimes was first reported shortly after midnight Saturday morning when the Corsicana Police Department received a 911 call from a person reporting someone he knew had just shot and killed his family, KWTX reported.

Officers were dispatched to the 2900 Block of W. 2nd Avenue. Upon arrival they discovered the first two victims, a man and a woman, dead inside the residence from fatal gunshot wounds.

Police also found two additional victims suffering gunshot wounds who survived. They were transported by air ambulance to a Dallas area trauma center. An update on their condition is currently unknown.

Meanwhile, the Navarro County Sheriff’s Office responded to a second shooting location in the nearby city of Frost, Texas. Deputies discovered two deceased individuals at the intersection of Garrity and Stroud Street. The gunshot victims at that location were described as a male adult and a child, according to law enforcement personnel.

There was also a third victim at that location that survived. A female adult was transported to a Dallas area trauma center. Her condition is unknown.

Detectives were able to identify the suspect believed responsible for the homicides. They tracked the suspect’s vehicle with its GPS navigation system, KWTX reported.

As a result, multiple Corsica police units, SWAT, and deputies of the Navarro County Sheriff’s Office searched for the murder suspect. They intercepted his vehicle on FM-1129, just south of Roane Road, according to the news outlet.

The vehicle engine was remotely disengaged by the monitoring service at the direction of police Investigators. The suspect vehicle came to a stop and was eventually approached by tactical officers. They found the suspect critically injured from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. CPD SWAT Doctor Mathew Branch administered emergency medical aid at the scene before the suspect was transported to Navarro Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to KWTX. The series of murders and subsequent suicide remain under investigation. The names of the deceased and the suspect are being withheld until family members are notified.