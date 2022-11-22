Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A gas station clerk in Harris County, Texas was taken into custody after opening fire and shooting a man who broke a jar of salsa during an argument, authorities said.

Deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office responded on Friday to a disturbance call in the unincorporated area of Atascocita, Texas. Upon arrival they discovered a shooting had taken place and identified gas station clerk Breanna Miranda as the suspect, according to the Mirror.

The investigation revealed that Miranda told a man he was not allowed in the store. This prompted a verbal altercation, which continued outside the business. During the argument the man reportedly returned inside the store and broke a jar of salsa.

Miranda followed the man outside and went to her vehicle where she retrieved a handgun before returning to the store, according to Fox News.

As tempers apparently continued to flare, Miranda reportedly exited the business and confronted the man again before opening fire and shooting him twice, authorities confirmed.

The Constable’s Office did not disclose the man’s medical condition or whether he required hospitalization, the Mirror reported.

Miranda was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. She was booked at the Harris County Jail. Her bond was set at $20,000.