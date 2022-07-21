Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

LA VERGNE, Tenn. – A man seeking a police ride-along wound up in handcuffs after getting arrested Tuesday once a background check revealed child rape allegations, authorities said.

Joshua Murrey, 23, submitted the ride-along request with the La Vergne Police Department. The agency conducted a routine background check and discovered two sealed indictments charging child rape, the department said.

Police invited Murrey on Tuesday to meet with K9 Officer Justin Darby at the La Vergne Police Department, Fox News reported.

However, when the would-be ride-along arrived to meet the handler, Darby took him into custody without incident.

Murrey was booked into the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office and then subsequently transferred to the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office.