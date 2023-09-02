Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

CLAYTON COUNTY, Georgia — A 17-year-old suspect has died after Clayton County police say that he shot and killed a K9 on Saturday morning.

Stephon Ford, 17, was shot by police behind a gas station hours later.

WSBTV reports that he died from his injuries.

Investigators say they were asked to assist the City of Jonesboro Police Department at 1:46 a.m. on Tara Blvd.

Jonesboro police say they were looking for three men at a hotel. Two of them were caught a short time later. They called for Clayton County’s assistance to locate the third, Ford.

During the search, Clayton County Police Department K9 Waro was released into the woods to locate Ford after he did not comply with the officer’s commands.

Police said Ford pulled out a handgun and began firing toward the officers.

One of the bullets hit the K9, who later died at the hospital.

No other police officers were injured during the shooting.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating the incident.

