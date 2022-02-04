Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

NEW YORK – The teen rapper charged with shooting an officer with the New York Police Department has been arrested again, after previously being released on $250,000 bail in connection to the shooting, the Post Millennial reported.

Camrin Williams, 16, was arrested on Thursday and brought into a Family Court hearing, where he was ordered to be brought back to the Crossroads Juvenile Center in Brooklyn, according to the New York Post.

Williams goes by the stage name C Blu. He was previously able to post the $250,000 bond on Jan. 27 after reportedly receiving an advance for a recording contract with Interscope Records.

When Williams got into a fight with police officers in Belmont on Jan. 18, 2022, he was already on probation connected to a 2020 gun case, the Post Millennial reported.

Five officers from the 48th Precinct’s public safety team responded to a disorderly crowd outside a building at Lorillard Place, authorities had said.

While fighting with Officer Kaseem Pennant, 27, Williams’ gun discharged, hitting Pennant in the right leg.

Pennant was released from the hospital on Wednesday morning, according to the New York Post.

Officer Kaseem Pennant was shot in the right leg. He was released from the hospital Wednesday morning. (@NYPD48Pct)

Williams was identified as a member of the Reywey Crew, a subset of the Crips, NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said.

The teen was issued assault and weapons charges in connection to the case, with Bronx prosecutors requesting that Williams be held without bail pending his next court date. It is currently unclear why he wasn’t hit with the probation violation when he was in custody following his arrest in the police shooting, according to the New York Post.

“We’re glad that a cop-shooter is back off the street, but this revolving door for a repeat gun offender makes no sense whatsoever,” PBA President Patrick J. Lynch said. “It should be clear to every New Yorker that our justice system is broken in many places. Our lawmakers need to prioritize fixing it above everything else.”

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...