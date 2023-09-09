Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

A fourth-grade teacher in Tennessee could face 25 years behind bars after she was arrested for allegedly raping a 12-year-old and befriending other former students online.

Alissa McCommon, 38, was arrested outside her home Friday by Covington Police Department and booked into the Tipton County Jail.

The mother-of-two has been accused of sexually assaulting a former student in 2021 in her home, Covington Police Chief Donna Turner said.

The Charger Academy teacher admitting to inappropriately communicating with students, the police said.

McCommon was suspended without pay on August 24 after a parent came forward with the allegation, according to WREG.

After the parent came forward, several other students claimed McCommon befriend them online and even played video games with them, the outlet reported.

The fourth-grade teacher allegedly sent students inappropriate photos and requested to have sex with them, the outlet reported.

The teacher, who is being held on a $25,000 bond, maintains her innocence according to the New York Post.