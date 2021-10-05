Share and speak up for justice, law & order...















HILALEAH, Fla. — A middle school drama teacher in Florida was taken into custody Monday after she reportedly had sex on multiple occasions with a student in her vehicle, according to reports.

Brittiny Lopez-Murray, 31, is purported to have an illicit relationship with a 14-year-old student. The alleged trysts began after the teacher texted the teen in August about “her feelings toward” him, according to a police report obtained by the Miami Herald.

Lopez-Murray and the student — who has since gone on to high school — exchanged texts detailing “how much they enjoyed the sex with each other,” the report said.

According to police, the teacher would occasionally pick up the male teen after basketball practice. The two would then engage in sexual acts in her automobile, according to the allegations.

The forbidden relationship was discovered Saturday after the teen’s sister saw explicit texts and photos between him and the teacher, the police report said.

The boy’s father also found nude photos of Lopez-Murray on his son’s phone, according to the report.

Lopez-Murray was charged with lewd and lascivious battery, molestation, and engaging in a sexual act with a child.

Lopez-Murray has taught at Hialeah Middle School for four years. She was was named “rookie teacher of the year” in 2017, New York Post reported.

Hialeah Middle School, where Brittiny Lopez-Murray taught drama for four years. ( Google Maps)

The Miami Herald reported that Lopez-Murray will be terminated following her arrest, per the Miami-Dade School District.

“All employees receive training and are expected to abide by the District’s Standards of Ethical Conduct policy. It is unfortunate that despite our efforts, the actions of some individuals run contrary to the behavior that is expected of them,” the district said.

