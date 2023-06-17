Teacher arrested for alleged sexual abuse of juvenile

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

BATON ROUGE, Louisiana – Officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department have arrested a teacher on for allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a student at a Baton Rouge area school.

According to the department, Corey Nash, 48, is charged with indecent behavior with juveniles.

Police said the victim reported the incident to authorities on Wednesday, May 24, and detectives said they learned the victim was sexually assaulted between the years of 2009 and 2011.

WAFB reported that the arrest documents reveal disturbing details of the alleged abuse that ultimately landed Nash in East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

The arrest warrant states that the victim alleges she entered Second Chance Academy in the 9th grade while she was 14 years old.

In an interview, that woman told police that Nash would slap her on her butt as she walked by him at the school and then would say that he was “just playing”.

That woman also told police Nash would bargain with her to touch her and that he would buy her food and other gifts in order to get her to expose private parts of her body.

The teen’s mother said she discovered text messages, including explicit photographs, on her daughter’s cell phone.

In a separate case, a local pastor reported Nash to police after a 15-year-old girl claims Nash sent her inappropriate messages, including one where he allegedly told the girl to “call me daddy.”

