Orlando, Florida – The suspect who shot and critically injured two Orlando Police officers Friday night is dead after a hotel standoff with a SWAT team near Universal Orlando.

Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith gave an update on the shooting at a press conference Saturday afternoon, identifying the suspect as 28-year-old Daton Viel, who had an extensive criminal history. A second suspect in the shooting was determined by police not to be involved.

Smith said police worked throughout the night to locate the suspect after two officers were shot during a traffic stop at 11 p.m. Friday. The suspect’s vehicle was believed to be connected to a homicide investigation in Miami.

Following the shooting, the suspect carjacked another vehicle and a vehicle pursuit ensued, according to a statement released from the Orlando Police Department.

Smith said police launched an “extensive search” and tracked the suspect to a Holiday Inn across the street from Universal Orlando. A SWAT team was called to the location at 6 a.m. Saturday, and the hotel was safely evacuated.

Fox News reported that Viel barricaded himself inside a room and refused to surrender despite multiple attempts by police to persuade him to give up.

At 8:58 a.m., the suspect opened fire on SWAT officers “multiple times,” according to Smith. Police returned fire and hit the suspect.

He died at the scene.

Viel was previously identified as a suspect in a sexual assault case involving a 14-year-old girl. In December 2022, he was charged with sexual battery, lewd or lascivious molestation and lewd or lascivious exhibition, according to the Orlando Police Department.