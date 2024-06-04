Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

New York City – Venezuelan migrant Bernardo Castro Mata, 19, who shot two NYPD police officers, had his immigration case dismissed after only a year.

One officer in the chest and the other in the leg while he rode around on Mata rode on his moped, allegedly robbing pedestrians.

“His immigration case was dismissed only a year after arriving illegally. He gets to stay. He is one of the hundreds of thousands who were given amnesty by this administration and allegedly didn’t have a police record. Only he does have a police record. The only reason the one officer survived was because he was wearing a bulletproof vest.

“Those migrants are also under no obligation to leave the country and are no longer monitored by Immigration and Customs Enforcement [ICE] — making them undocumented,” Jennie Taer wrote in the NY Post.

“The Biden administration is allowing foreigners to violate our immigration laws at every possible opportunity, with no finality, no real resolution of their cases,” Taer wrote.