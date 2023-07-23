Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

A man accused of killing a bald eagle outside of Pittsburgh on May 12th has been identified as the father of Indianapolis Colts player Rodney Thomas II. Rodney Thomas allegedly shot and killed a bald eagle that had lived in the area for 20 years.

The eagle, who made up a pair in the area, had been in the area nearly two decades and were together at all times say residents.

Residents named the endangered bird, “Sam The Eagle.”

Within days of the poaching, the Pennsylvania Game Commission said in a statement tips had led investigators to the suspect, who “admitted to all aspects of the crime” according to Fox News.

“We believe that the suspect will face any appropriate state and/or federal charges in due course upon the conclusion of the ongoing investigations,” Mount Pleasant Township Police Chief Matthew Tharp said.

Bald eagles are considered one of the country’s greatest wildlife preservation success stories, and populations have rebounded across the U.S. after they were first placed on the endangered species list.

When they were upgraded from endangered to protected, the state penalty for killing an eagle in Pennsylvania was downgraded to a summary violation fine of up to $200.

The Pennsylvania state Senate recently passed a bill to raise the fine to $2,000 in an effort to discourage poaching.

The federal penalty for poaching a bald eagle can include a fine of up to $100,000 and up to one year in prison for a first offense, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...