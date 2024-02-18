Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Video obtained by The New York Post shows police fatally shooting a knife-wielding man after he stabbed a police officer on Long Island.

The Suffolk County officers were responding to a domestic violence call at 9:10 a.m. when Taiquell Woodson “came out charging at the officers with a knife,” according to police.

“One officer fell into the snow and Woodson jumped on top of him and stabbed him multiple times,” cops said. “The second officer attempted to deploy his Taser.”

A third officer then fired his service weapon and struck 33-year-old Woodson, police said. He was pronounced dead at South Shore University Hospital.

The video shows the man running out of the house and jumping on the police officer. He appears to wave a large kitchen knife in the video.

An officer on the scene applied a tourniquet to stop the stabbed cop’s bleeding, police said.

He and two other cops were taken to Stony Brook University Hospital.

All three were treated and released.