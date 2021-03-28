Suspect accused of shooting Texas trooper in head, dies by suicide, police say

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...



















LIMESTONE COUNTY, Texas — The suspect being sought in the critical shooting of a Texas state trooper has died according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Few details are available on the death of DeArthur Pinson Jr., 37, but Limestone County Judge Richard Duncan said Pinson died by suicide, NBCDFW reported.

Officials began searching for Pinson who is accused of shooting a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper Friday near Mexia, Law Officer reported.

Law enforcement officials began searching for Pinson in the shooting, which occurred near U.S. Highway 84 west of Mexia in Limestone County, about 81 miles southeast of Dallas, according to the DPS.

The Texas Department of Public Safety Officers Association identified that wounded trooper as Chad Walker, a husband and father of four.

The association said Walker responded to the area at FM Road 2848 and U.S. Highway 84 to assist the driver of a car stranded by the side of the road.

“Before Trooper Walker could stop his patrol unit, a black male, identified as DeArthur Pinson Jr., immediately emerged from the driver’s seat of the disabled vehicle armed with a handgun and fired multiple rounds at Trooper Walker through the patrol unit’s windshield,” the association said.

Trooper Walker sustained a gunshot wound “to his head and abdomen,” the association said.

The man grabbed a backpack from the vehicle and fled on foot, according to the association.

Walker was taken in critical condition to Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Hillcrest in Waco.

A Blue Alert issued for Pinson states that he was last seen on U.S. 84 and FM480 in Coolidge, Texas, at about 5:50 p.m. Friday.

Blue Alerts are intended to speed the apprehension of people accused of killing or seriously wounding law enforcement officers. Information about the suspect is broadcast to the public with the goal of collecting tips on the suspect. The state’s program was created in 2008.