LOS ANGELES – A substitute teacher and assistant football coach was arrested and faces charges of contact with a minor for sexual offense and possession of child pornography. Investigators believe there may be additional victims.

David Vernon Prince Jr., 28, a resident of Carson was identified by police as the suspect. He was taken into custody Aug. 12. The man has worked at schools in the Los Angeles and Long Beach areas, according to LAPD’s press release.

Prince was booked on charges of distribution or showing pornography to a minor, possession of child or youth pornography and contact with a minor for sexual offense. He has subsequently been released from custody on $45,000 bail, KTLA reported.

According to law enforcement authorities, Prince is believed to target underage females.

“Investigators identified one minor victim within the City of Los Angeles. It is believed that there are additional victims,” the press release noted.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Juvenile Division’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit at 562-624-4027. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or online at L.A. Crime Stoppers.