STANFORD, Calif. – Katie Meyer, the captain and goaltender for Stanford’s women’s soccer team, was found dead in a campus residence on Wednesday, according to university officials.

Meyer, 22, was a senior at the school, majoring in international relations with a minor in history. The soccer players hails from Burbank in Southern California.

A cause of death was not provided and there is an investigation underway, the New York Post reported.

“Katie was extraordinarily committed to everything and everyone in her world,” Stanford vice provost for student affairs Susie Brubaker-Cole and athletic director Bernard Muir said in a message to the campus community on the university’s communications site.

“Her friends describe her as a larger-than-life team player in all her pursuits, from choosing an academic discipline she said ‘changed my perspective on the world and the very important challenges that we need to work together to overcome’ to the passion she brought to the Cardinal women’s soccer program and to women’s sports in general. Fiercely competitive, Katie made two critical saves in a penalty shootout against North Carolina to help Stanford win its third NCAA women’s soccer championship in 2019. Katie was a bright shining line for so many on the field and in our community.

“There are no words to express the emptiness that we feel at this moment. We are reaching out to all of you in our community, because this impacts all of us. Please know that you are not alone.”

According to The Athletic, “Meyer became a household name” after making the saves during the penalty shootout in 2019 on the way to lifting the Cardinal to the national title.

“She did so against UCLA in the semifinals and UNC in the final, going viral for playing to the crowd and camera after her saves,” they said.

The soccer standout “was a two-time Pac-12 champion with the team, playing in 50 games,” according to The Athletic.

As word of Meyer’s death spread, numerous schools and sports organizations, including U.S. Soccer, issued messages of support for her family, friends and the Stanford community on social media.

The thoughts and hearts of the entire U.S. Soccer Federation are with the family, friends, teammates and loved ones of Katie Meyer. https://t.co/xSuCQJPk1P — U.S. Soccer (@ussoccer) March 2, 2022

