There are times a visual doesn’t need an article to convey it’s message. Thank you Egard Watches.

My name is Ilan Srulovicz. the CEO of Egard.

At a time when we should be humanizing each other… we are vilifying each other. At a time when we should be unified with each other… we are segregating each other. Our great country is at a time of crisis and yet we are frozen with fear to even express ourselves. The killing of George Floyd shook me to my core. It was unbelievably hard to watch and I truly believe in changes to police training and accountability but the movements currently at play are not helping this happen and I decided to put my company behind this message despite the risk involved. How did we get to the point where we are too scared to say that a world without police is not a better world. We are too scared to say that violence is not the answer. We are too scared to say that we can all work together to create a world that celebrates our differences instead of hating each other over them. It’s time to stop living in fear of expressing your views. Our country is built on the premise of diversity of thought, ideas and debate.

Please share this video and please #speaktruth

Ilan Srulovicz www.egardwatches.com