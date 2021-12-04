Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

WINNSBORO, S.C. — A South Carolina mother is accused of fatally shooting her 6-year-old son with a rifle used for hunting deer. Now she’s been charged after saying she wanted to send him to heaven, according to investigators.

Mary Rosborough has been identified as the suspect. Her brother told police that his sister shot the youngster Thanksgiving Day after going deer hunting. She was reportedly in the process of reloading the weapon when he tackled her, police said, ABC News reported.

Jase Wise suffered a fatal gunshot wound to the chest. Afterward, Rosborough’s brother held the woman down until Fairfield County deputies arrived and took her into custody.

Rosborough, 31, was booked for murder remains in jail without bond.