Saturday Night Live poked fun at the city of Chicago after the crime-ridden city’s progressive mayor passed a controversial resolution this week.

SNL’s Weekend Update host Michael Che quipped, ‘Chicago became the U.S.’ largest city to call for a cease-fire in Gaza.’

He then continued with the punchline, ‘And in return, Gaza called for a ceasefire in Chicago.’

The joke came days after Democrat Mayor Brandon Johnson used his deciding vote to break the tie in favor of the controversial measure, which called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza without the release of hostages.

The resolution made Chicago the largest US city yet to demand a ceasefire in the four-month war which has cost more than 26,000 Palestinian lives.

When you make SNL you have reached the pinnacle of dumbfuckery! Great job City Council 23+1! pic.twitter.com/qMiTwtnHPO — jackbyrnes (@jackbyrnes) February 4, 2024

The clip of Che’s joke has soon gone viral on social media, as an X user who shared the video said: ‘Even “left-leaning” media is laughing at Chicago.’

‘Far too often, Chicago is the punchline to a joke. Elect clowns, expect a circus. Do better, Chicago,’ the user wrote.

Another user wrote: ‘Oh boy, I’m glad I moved. Please be safe.’

