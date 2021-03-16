Share and speak up for justice, law & order...



















PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. — Three people are dead, including a boy, and a woman was injured after a plane crashed in a Pembroke Pines residential area near North Perry Airport in Florida, according to reports.

Pembroke Pines Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene near Southwest 72nd Avenue and 13th Street in Pembroke Pines, at around 3 p.m., Monday, WSVN reported.



According to Pembroke Pines Fire Rescue, two people were on board the Beechcraft Bonanza at the time of the crash. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

The identities of the victims were not immediately released.

The impact was captured on a nearby home’s Ring camera.

#BREAKING: 2 killed in plane crash at North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines, Florida after hitting car, injuring woman and child https://t.co/b2kWXrfE82 pic.twitter.com/nUgRaQ0oiS — Billy Corben (@BillyCorben) March 15, 2021

Federal Aviation Administration investigators said the Beechcraft was forced to turn back around towards North Perry Airport shortly after takeoff. The aircraft collided with an SUV a few hundred feet short of the runway after it clipped a power line.

A woman and a young boy, who were inside the SUV, were taken to Memorial Regional Hospital with traumatic injuries. Pembroke Pines Fire Chief Marcel Rodriguez confirmed the boy died from his injuries late Monday evening.

Aerial footage showed the woman was conscious and alert while she was being placed in the back of an ambulance. The child was pinned inside of the vehicle and had to be freed by firefighters, WSVN reported.

“I’ve never seen anything like this in my life,” Salah Elshaer, who called 911, said. “The car literally looks like it’s just in half. I was thinking about the pilot’s family. It’s so sad, and I saw the people over there. They were hurt, and it’s shocking.”

Luis Alvarez has lived in the neighborhood for 25 years.

“It’s a little bit uneasy,” Alvarez said. “You got grandkids in the house. You’re at work. Your daughter calls you. She’s crying, hysterical. I thought something happened, and it was pretty devastating.”

In the past 10 months, there have been five crashes around the airport. Four of those crashes were fatal, with a total of five deaths.

“It’s a concern now,” Alvarez said. “After this year, there’s been a lot of plane crashes. It’s pretty devastating, especially what happened to those people out there. It’s pretty sad.”