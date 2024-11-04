Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Dallas, Texas – A Dallas singer was hospitalized after being shot while signing autographs following a performance at The Black Academy of Arts and Letters, according to police.

Police responded to reports of a shooting on Saturday around 6 p.m. near the Dallas Memorial Auditorium.

Fox 4 reports that officers found 26-year-old Jada Arnell Thomas had been shot by a woman in the crowd while onstage signing autographs after the show. She was transported to a nearby hospital and is in stable condition.

The suspect, identified as 26-year-old Micah Williams, was arrested a few blocks away. Williams faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and was booked into the Dallas County Jail. A handgun was recovered during her arrest, police said.

The motive for the shooting remains under investigation.