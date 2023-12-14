Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

SOMERVELL COUNTY, Texas – Sgt. Stephen Gibson with the Somervell County Sheriff’s Office in Texas died in a traffic collision on Wednesday.

Gibson was killed about 6:30 a.m. in a crash that occurred on Texas State Highway 144 in the town of Glen Rose. He was traveling northbound when a southbound Ford pickup truck lost control on the wet highway and struck the sergeant’s patrol unit head-on, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page.

Gibson was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver was uninjured.

The Sheriff’s Office mourned the loss of Gibson following his death:

“Today is a day that is very hard to put into words. This community has lost a great man today! Sergeant Stephen Gibson above all placed his family and friends as the most important people in his life. Stephen also loved his community and his coworkers. Stephen has served this community for 26 years in various positions in the Somervell County Sheriff’s Office.

“Stephen was killed in an on duty car crash early this morning on Hwy 144 south in Somervell County. A great husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He will be greatly missed in this community.

“Thank you Stephen for your friendship, and years of service to our community.”

Sgt. Stephen Gibson is survived by his wife, two children, and grandchildren.

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...