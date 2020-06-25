After Senate Democrats blocked the Police Reform Bill, known as the “Justice Act,” out forth by South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, he gave a boisterous speech on the Senate Floor.

GOOGLE EMPLOYEES DEMAND THEY STOP GIVING COPS G-MAIL

“This legislation helps us get there,” Scott said.

Scott said that Senator Chuck Schumer told him that there were five things that didn’t meet their principles.

“We should include that in the legislation,” Scott said.

The bill was blocked from moving to a vote.

“This legislation spoke to the important issues that brought us here today….I don’t know what it’s going to take to wake up a nation,” Scott said.

In closing, Scott said “Here’s the truth, in Detroit, Atlanta, Minneapolis, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, all of these cities could have banned choke holds themselves. They could have increased the police reporting themselves. They could have more data information themselves. They could have de-escalation themselves…all these communities have been run by democrats for decades…..decades!”

Photo Courtesy: YouTube