A memo recently sent to members of the United States Secret Service gave them instructions on what color ties are permissible. Dan Bongino, host of the Dan Bongino Show, and former Secret Service Agent, discussed the memo on his show this week.

According to Bongino, he was told about the memo by his sources within the Secret Service and according to Bongino, the members are “pissed.”

Bongino said that the decision came after D.C. Secret Service Management observed Secret Service Agents wearing a red tie during former President Trump’s speech. Trump was also wearing a red tie.