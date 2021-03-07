CHICAGO — For the second time within a week, a veteran Chicago police officer has taken his own life. Jeffrey T. Troglia, 38, died Friday after shooting himself inside his home in the city’s Mount Greenwood neighborhood on the Far Southwest Side, authorities said. He had about 15 years on the job and was assigned to a gang team, Chicago Tribune reported.
“It is with a heavy heart that I share that we are conducting a death investigation into the tragic loss of an active Chicago Police Department member,” said Chicago police Superintendent David Brown in a statement.
“I know the CPD community is mourning, and that grief is deep and long-lasting. I know that it’s hard to take care of yourself and to reach out,” Brown said. “I also know that we need to do more to support each other — and we will.’’
The Cook County medical examiner’s office confirmed Troglia died by suicide, after a Saturday examination, according to the Tribune.
On Friday night, police officers gathered, standing in formation, as a procession for Troglia reached the medical examiner’s office on the Near West Side.
On Monday, Town Hall District Officer James Daly, 47, shot and killed himself in a locker room inside the district’s police station on the North Side, Law Officer reported. A 21-year Chicago police veteran, Daly worked the overnight shift and was expected to retire during the week, sources have said.