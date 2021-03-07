“I know the CPD community is mourning, and that grief is deep and long-lasting. I know that it’s hard to take care of yourself and to reach out,” Brown said. “I also know that we need to do more to support each other — and we will.’’

The Cook County medical examiner’s office confirmed Troglia died by suicide, after a Saturday examination, according to the Tribune.

On Friday night, police officers gathered, standing in formation, as a procession for Troglia reached the medical examiner’s office on the Near West Side.