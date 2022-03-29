Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

SAN JOSE, Calif. – The San Jose Police Department released images of a fight that led to an officer-involved shooting at a restaurant as they try to correct “misinformation” that officers shot a man who had been disarmed.

Officers responded to reports of a man with a gun inside the La Victoria Taqueria on San Carlos Street early Sunday morning, NBC Bay Area reported.

Cellphone video shows officers walking up the front stairs to the business and then firing when a man exited. The suspect was wounded, but expected to survive, police said.

“One of the subjects pointed a gun at another person; one of the arriving officers fired a handgun and struck the suspect at least one time,” said police spokesman Christian Camarillo.

Tomorrow Chief Mata will provide additional details on the homicide and Officer involved shooting that occurred downtown over the weekend during a press conference. This is a body worn camera still of what our Officer encountered. pic.twitter.com/1XGJ6kJbwa — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) March 29, 2022

“We will correct some misinformation that has been circulating and are releasing images of the fight and struggle over a handgun that occurred inside the La Victoria Restaurant and of the individual who was holding the handgun at the time he was shot by one of our Officers,” the San Jose Police Department said on Twitter.

The Mercury News had reported Monday afternoon that police shot a man who had disarmed another man during a fight inside the restaurant, according to Fox News Digital.

The released images show individuals fighting on the floor of the restaurant, as well as suspects throwing punches at one another. Police also posted a body camera still of a suspect carrying a firearm, saying, “This is a body worn camera still of what our Officer encountered.”

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...