Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. – Police officers in Pennsylvania on Monday were monitoring traffic when a tire from a pickup truck came bouncing their way and smashed the front windshield of their patrol unit.

The Spring Township officers were located in the center median in the 1300 block of Zion Road when the tire came off a pickup truck, hit the raised divider, and smashed into the windshield, Fox News reported.

Dashcam footage released by the police agency shows the runaway tires shattering the windshield upon impact. After striking the police car, the tire launched into the air and struck another vehicle that was traveling in the opposite direction.

WATCH DASHCAM VIDEO

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

Spring Township Police said the unit sustained some “extensive damage.” Fortunately, the officers and the driver of the pickup truck were uninjured.