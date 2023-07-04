Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

CRANDON, Wis. – A Wisconsin carnival ride turned into a dreadful experience for eight rollercoaster riders when they were left hanging upside down for hours after the ride abruptly stopped on Sunday.

The fearful stoppage occurred around 1 p.m. at the Forest County Festival in the small town of Crandon, which is approximately 100 miles north of Green Bay. The riders on the Fire Ball remained upside down for at least three hours as first responders worked to rescue them from the inoperative ride, WFJW News reported.

A festival-goer posted an image on Facebook showing the riders hanging upside down, saying they had been that way for up to four hours, according to Fox News Digital.

He said a little girl who was stuck told fire officials to rescue an older man “because he was struggling.”

