LOS ANGELES – An actor who appeared in the popular 1980s crime drama “Magnum, P.I.,” died Sunday due to injuries suffered in a car accident last week, the New York Post reported.

Roger E. Mosley starred alongside Tom Selleck for eight seasons in the iconic series from 1980 until 1988. He played helicopter pilot Theodore “TC” Calvin on the show.

Mosley, 83, reportedly died at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles following injuries sustained from a car collision on Aug. 4 that left him “paralyzed from the shoulders down,” according to Fox News.

The actor was surrounded by family when he passed away, his daughter Ch-a Mosley wrote on Facebook.

“Roger E. Mosley, my father, your friend, your ‘coach Mosley’ your ‘TC’ from Magnum P.I., passed away at 1:17am,” his daughter wrote.

“He was surrounded by family as he transcended peacefully. We could never mourn such an amazing man. He would HATE any crying done in his name. It is time to celebrate the legacy he left for us all. I love you daddy. You loved me too. My heart is heavy but I am strong. I will care for mommy, your love of almost 60 years. You raised me well and she is in good hands. Rest easy,” Ch-a Mosley concluded.

Fellow actor Richard Brooks paid respect to Mosley on Sunday.

“Such sad news… This has been a tough few weeks. We’ve lost another great actor & legend today,” Brooks wrote on Twitter. “I enjoyed working with Roger so much. He really came thru for me when I produced my first play. He was the best. Condolences to the Mosley family.”

Mosley also made guest appearances in other popular shows such as “The Love Boat,” “Sanford and Son,” “Kung Fu,” “Kojak,” “The Rockford Files,” “Starsky and Hutch,” “Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper,” and “Walker, Texas Ranger.”

