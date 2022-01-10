Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

STOCKTON, Calif. — The bizarre New York real estate mogul and long-suspected serial killer Robert Durst is dead at 78, according to reports.

Durst was recently convicted of murdering his longtime friend Susan Berman. He was sentenced to life in prison in October for the execution-style slaying, and soon after he was indicted for the 1982 murder of his wife, Kathleen Durst, New York Post reported.

Durst’s lawyer confirmed his death, telling ABC News that his client’s death “was due to natural causes” from his many medical issues.

The convicted killer’s health had been failing for some time. Late last year he was placed on a ventilator after testing positive for COVID-19. Furthermore, he also battled bladder cancer.

Durst died in a state prison hospital facility in Stockton, NPR reported.

