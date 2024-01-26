Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Amazon-owned Ring will no longer allow law enforcement agencies to request doorbell camera footage from users. As a result, this marks an end to a feature that privacy advocates have routinely criticized.

Ring said it will sunset the “Request for Assistance” tool, which allows public safety agencies to request and receive video captured by the doorbell cameras through Ring’s Neighbors app, the company announced on Wednesday. The change becomes effective this week, reported FOX 11 Los Angeles.

Although Ring did not provide a reason for the change, last summer the company agreed to pay $5.8 million to settle with the Federal Trade Commission regarding allegations that the company allowed employees and contractors to access user videos.

Furthermore, the FTC said Ring had inadequate security practices, which allowed hackers to control consumer accounts and cameras, something the company disputes.

So, to access Ring videos in the future, law enforcement agencies will need to obtain a search warrant, FOX 11 reported.

However, during “exigent or emergency” circumstances, Ring maintains the right to share footage without user consent.