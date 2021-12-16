Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Scranton, PA. – The U.S. Marshals have offered up to $5,000 for information leading to the capture of a Pennsylvania man charged with kidnapping, sexual assault and terroristic threats against a 14-year-old girl in October. Breaking911 reports that John Vincent Watson, 45, is allegedly held the girl captive for three days in October, taking her to a Luzerne apartment and two hotels, where the alleged abuse took place.

On October 25th, Watson allegedly left a Plains hotel room when the victim found a cell phone in a refrigerator, and was able to call 911. She was rescued by Plains Township Police.

“The U.S. Marshals Service and its task force partners seek the public’s assistance in the apprehension of this fugitive to ensure the victim can seek justice,” said U.S. Marshal for the Middle District of Pennsylvania Martin Pane.

Watson is a black male, with black hair and brown eyes. He is 6 feet 1 inch and weighs approximately 200 pounds. He should be considered armed and dangerous. He has ties throughout Pennsylvania, as well as Los Angeles.

Anyone with information on Watson’s whereabouts should contact the U.S. Marshals Service at 1-877-WANTED2 or use the USMS Tips App.