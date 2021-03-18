Share and speak up for justice, law & order...



















Legislation making revenge porn a federal crime took another step to becoming a reality, as the House passed the SHIELD Act as an amendment to the Violence Against Women Reauthorization Act of 2021 that criminalizes the nonconsensual distribution of nude or sexually explicit images.

Under the amendment, offenders could be imprisoned for up to two years, even if they merely threaten to distribute images, Fox News reported.

“For victims of nonconsensual pornography, technology today makes it possible to destroy a person’s life with a single click,” the amendment’s sponsor, Rep. Jackie Speier, D-Calif., said in a statement. “The damage caused by these attacks can crush careers, tear apart families, and, in the worst cases, has led to suicide.”

The amendment, which has bipartisan support, is meant to eliminate gaps in existing state laws covering such acts, which currently exist in 46 states and Washington, D.C.

“Even in states that have laws on the books, the average person can’t afford to take on these predators in civil courts,” Speier’s statement continued. “Worse yet are the numerous victims who have mustered the courage to pursue criminal charges, only to learn there is no law that protects them. The SHIELD Act will fix this gaping hole in our legal system.”

The amendment, if it becomes law, would make it a crime “to knowingly use any means or facility of interstate or foreign commerce to distribute an intimate visual depiction of an individual” if the offender has knowledge of or reckless disregard for the subject’s lack of consent and reasonable expectation of privacy, according to Fox.

It provides exceptions for matters of public concern, law enforcement activity, those who are reporting illegal activity, and legal proceedings.