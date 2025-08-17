Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

It has been my experience, verified by many leaders in the field, that the compassionate chief gets the best results. The chief who shows respect, common courtesy, and appreciation to the rank and file inspires high levels of productivity.

There are many ways to implement this leadership philosophy. One of the ways that a compassionate chief operates is to involve as many team members as possible (and who are interested) in the decision-making process.

Kevin Richardson, the Marshal (top executive leader) of the DeKalb County Marshals Office, is an excellent example of the proper balance that must exist between respect and compassion. He believes strongly in team involvement.

Allowing the team to be involved in the agency’s direction gives them a sense of ownership of the vision and the mission. Although there will still be those who refuse to be happy, great leaders will not let that deter them from their positive leadership philosophy.

Many leaders across the nation have often manifested the concern of not being able to get their rank and file to care about the department’s mission truly; but here’s what my knowledge, training and experience coupled with many conversations held with leaders such as (Retired) MARTA (Metro Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority) Lt Rodney Treadwell and (Retired) Lt. Colonel Fan Hsiao, has led me to the following conclusion.

“Management can be taught, but CARING can’t. CARING can only be inspired.”

No amount of classes or management degrees will make you an effective chief in your career unless you CARE about people.

Sure, degrees look impressive to the hiring panel, but you will soon find out that they will mean very little to the rank and file you lead if that is the only attribute that you possess.

Companionate chiefs also devote significant amounts of time to finding ways of developing easier, if not easier, more practical ways for the rank and file to do their job, which is “accomplishment of mission.”

“Making life easier” for the rank and file is also a show of respect. Conversely, leaders who don’t respect their rank and file don’t care about working conditions. They don’t care if policies make work harder instead of simplifying it.

The chief who makes the personal success of his/her personnel a departmental priority, in turn, will develop genuine loyalty from most. The professionals fortunate enough to belong to this kind of department will be less corruptible, more productive, and will embrace the chief’s vision as their own.

A team that is cultivated on an individual and collective basis will feel fulfillment. When they feel fulfillment, they feel inspired. And there is nothing that an inspired person or team can’t accomplish.

The chief who leads with compassion will get the best contributions from his/her rank and file.

Further, a caring chief who understands the intricacies of the frontline will generate a functional policy of operations that promotes proactivity. There is nothing worse than rules that, by their nature, get in the way of functionality.

As a chief, part of showing you care is taking the time to make sure that the policies that direct your personnel aren’t inhibiting but instead facilitating.

In sum, the backdrop to any productive change (that will to the extent possible benefit all involved) is CARING.

Why wouldn’t you want your team to have the best conditions in which to perform their duties?

The bottom line is that Respect and Compassion, in intricate cooperation, are the Glue that holds the mission together with all of its parts.

It is easier to follow a leader who respects their people. Only when the chief cares about the people carrying out the mission will they, in turn, care about the mission.

For Respect and Compassion to truly have the desired departmental adhesive effect, the chief must disseminate the aforementioned philosophy as common practice to all subordinate ranks. There must be one uniform front of command.

As General Sun Tzu inferred in many of his teachings (including in the Art of War), the subordinate rank and file will always be a reflection of the General.

Only when the general (in our profession’s case the chief) treats people with respect and compassion, will those beneath them adopt that philosophy.

In conclusion, the most significant takeaway is that a chief who expects the rank and file to serve the community with compassion must first lead with compassion.

Caring can’t be taught or demanded; it can only be inspired.

Eric Aguiar LLB is a well-rounded police professional possessing (among other credentials) a law degree, SWAT certification, and credentialed in advanced negotiation by Notre Dame University. Eric believes that the leaders who foster and motivate their law enforcement subordinates and co-workers to find and acquire their potential will normally have a productive team. Everyone in the profession deserves the opportunity to grow into the role they wish to fulfill if they are willing to put in the work.