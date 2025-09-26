Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

According to a New York Post report, left-wing terror attacks are on track to hit record highs this year — with Democrats accused of inflaming tensions through their rhetoric against the Trump administration, according to a disturbing new study.

The Center for Strategic & International Studies (CSIS) found that violent plots planned or carried out by the far left in the U.S. reached a record share of all terrorist incidents in the first half of 2025 and are on pace to set a three-decade high.

Through July 4, 2025 , which did not include the assassination of Charlie Kirk and the fatal Dallas ICE facility attack, there were five left-wing attacks or plots, the study noted. That figure is more than eight times higher than the average of 0.6 left-wing incidents annually from 1995 to 2000.

CSIS researchers analyzed 750 terrorist attacks and plots in the United States from January 1, 1994, through July 4, 2025. For the first time in 30 years, the study shows, terrorist incidents from the far left are outpacing those from the extreme right.

The increase in left-wing violence since President Trump first took office in 2016 has been largely motivated by anti-government or partisan extremism, the study concluded. “All left-wing attacks through July 4, 2025, appeared to be motivated by one of these ideologies,” the researchers wrote, pointing to the Kirk shooting as a case that fits the pattern.

Law enforcement officials have said Kirk’s alleged killer, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, scrawled “Hey fascist, catch this” on a shell casing before opening fire.

The study added that left-wing attacks this year appear to be driven by “opposition to the Trump administration fuels attacks against both its political leadership and the state institutions that carry out its agenda.”

Immigration has emerged as a flashpoint, underscored by this week’s Dallas ICE detention center attack, which Trump blamed directly on “radical left Democrats.”