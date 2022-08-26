Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

PORT ORANGE, Fla. – A registered sex offender in Florida was arrested Thursday after he offered to buy a woman’s young daughter for $100,000 while at the grocery store, according to the Port Orange Police Department.

In 2018, the same individual made an offer of $200,000 to purchase a woman’s 8-year-old daughter while he physically fawned on the child, FOX 35 reported.

Police said the latest incident took place on Aug. 16, 2022, at a Winn-Dixie grocery store in Port Orange. The suspect, identified as Hellmuth Kolb, “attempted to purchase a female minor for $100,000.00 from her parent,” police said in a Facebook post.

After being notified of the crime, police opened an investigation, which eventually led to Kolb’s arrest on Aug. 25. He was subsequently booked at the Volusia County Branch Jail,

Police also said that Klob, who is a registered sex offender, is on probation for “similar issues,” and is not allowed to have any contact with minor children.

“Mr. Kolb should have simply stuck to just grocery shopping. Thanks to our SIU, Mr. Kolb did receive a complimentary ride in one of our air-conditioned Police cars, and a free stay at Hotel 92 [Volusia County Branch Jail],” police said in the Facebook post.

In 2018, it didn’t stop with just the offer, said mother Tracy Nigh. When she tried to walk away, Kolb grabbed her eight-year-old daughter.

“Yes, he touched her leg, and also grabbed her arm and kissed it when we were trying to get away from him,” Nigh said while reporting the incident to police, FOX 35 reported in 2018.

“It was very shocking – absolutely shocking – it was right there in the public eye!” Nigh later said.

Police believe there might be additional crimes, so they’ve asked for help from the public.

“If you have had similar contacts with Hellmuth Kolb, please contact Detective Nugent at 386-506-5894 or [email protected],” police urged.

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...