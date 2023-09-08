Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Las Vegas, Nevada – Nevada rapper Kenjuan McDaniel was arrested on a murder charge after La Vegas police alleged he “confessed to the murder in his (song) lyrics.”

The 25-year-old accused was taken into police custody August 29. He has been held on one charge of open murder with a deadly weapon, a news release from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said.

Bail was set Thursday at $1 million with electronic monitoring, according to court records.

The victim, identified by several outlets as Randall Wallace, 32, was found shot to death in an apartment complex in 2021. Police claimed the victim had been in an argument with three suspects who were unidentified at that point as reported by Breitbart News.

According to the arrest report obtained by the Las Vegas Review-Journal , McDaniel released the song, titled Fadee Free, which police alleged contains details about the killing not known by the general public, along with the music video on YouTube.

In the arrest report, police broke down lyrics from the song that apparently lined up the details of the homicide.

“Brought it with that fire, hear that ‘ah’, see your body twitching,” raps McDaniel, which according to the Review-Journal, matched up with Wallace twitching before he died, police alleged. Another lyric, reported by 8 News Now, features McDaniel rapping: “Parked the car, doubled back on feet, the smartest way to slide,” which police also aligned with the killing. McDaniel is scheduled for a preliminary hearing Sept. 14.