Washington D.C. – President Donald Trump said he plans to send the National Guard into Memphis, Tennessee, as part of his nationwide crackdown on crime.

Trump told’ “Fox & Friends,” on Friday that Memphis Mayor Paul Young and Tennessee Governor Bill Lee are agreed with his decision to send in federal troops. He said he would’ve preferred his next target to be Chicago, but has faced steep resistance from Mayor Brandon Johnson and Illinois Governor JB Pritzker.

“We’re going to Memphis. Memphis is deeply troubled. The mayor is happy, he’s a Democrat, and the governor of Tennessee,” Trump said. “Deeply troubled. We’re going to fix that just like Washington.” The president said he was inspired to target Memphis following a conversation with the head of Union Pacific Railroad. Trump said he asked the railroad executive which city to send the National Guard to next and was in turn told a story about how the executive was unable to walk a block to his hotel in Memphis — instead traveling in an “armored vehicle with bulletproof glass.”

Trump’s announcement comes just days after his federal takeover of Washington’s Metropolitan Police Department expired, though National Guard troops and federal agents will remain in the capital. The president has been floating his next target for weeks and has threatened to descend on Democrat-run cities with high crime. Memphis had the highest crime rate in the U.S. per 100,000 people, according to FBI data from 2024.