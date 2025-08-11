Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Washington D.C. – President Trump announced Monday that he is activating National Guard troops and is taking over the Metropolitan Police Department to tackle crime.

“I’m deploying the National Guard to help reestablish law, order and public safety in Washington, DC,” Trump told reporters at a Monday press conference. “And they’re going to be allowed to do their job properly.”

Trump also said that he would federalize the Metropolitan Police Department in Washington to respond to crime, placing it under the authority of Attorney General Pam Bondi.

Trump’s remarks come just after he promised Washington would be “LIBERATED” from “Crime, Savagery, Filth, and Scum” in a post on Truth Social Monday morning. He said in the post that the “days of ruthlessly killing, or hurting, innocent people, are OVER!”

Washington, DC is far above the US average for violent crime, with crime rates in 2023 of 1,151 per 100,000, and property crime at approximately 4,307 per 100,000. Both rates exceeded the 50‑state averages by a wide margin and is seven times higher than the global crime rate.