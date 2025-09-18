Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Washington D.C. – The White House is finalizing an executive order aimed at political violence and what it calls “hate speech,” deepening a clash with a broad coalition of advocacy groups that warn the move risks criminalizing dissent and throttling civil society.

Senior officials say the order follows the assassination of Charlie Kirk and forms part of a wider campaign to curb what the administration argues is an escalating threat from left-leaning networks. The effort is being shaped by top aides, including Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, according to an administration official.

A widening front

In recent weeks, the administration has intensified scrutiny of liberal organizations, accusing them of fueling unrest and attacks on law enforcement and signaling it may seek terrorism designations for some groups. It has also floated using the federal racketeering statute to pursue alleged funders of violence, a step critics say would chill protected speech and advocacy.

An escalating campaign

The draft order lands amid a broader offensive against liberal institutions: the White House has withheld federal funds from universities including Harvard and Columbia, the Justice Department has opened a probe into ActBlue, and several prominent law firms have entered settlements requiring pro-bono support for conservative causes, steps that, taken together, mark a sharp reordering of the federal government’s posture toward key civic actors.

The stakes

Supporters cast the order as overdue action to deter violence; opponents see a blueprint for selective enforcement in a hyper-polarized era. With specifics still under wraps, the central questions are legal durability and scope: how the order defines “political violence,” what speech it implicates, and whether prosecutors will test aggressive theories, such as RICO, against groups engaged in protest or electoral organizing. Those answers will determine whether this is a targeted public-safety measure or a watershed confrontation with America’s nonprofit sector.